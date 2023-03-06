Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is -8.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $16.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -482.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.82, the stock is 0.73% and -13.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.06 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -31.55% off its SMA200. HBI registered -63.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -33.18%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -33.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.39%, and is 5.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $6.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.17. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.65% and -64.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.60% this year.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 349.97M, and float is at 345.65M with Short Float at 15.18%.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Preston Tracy M,the company’sGC, Corp Sec and CCO. SEC filings show that Preston Tracy M bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $9.36 per share for a total of $28065.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Hanesbrands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Johnson James C (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $9.11 per share for $18220.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26913.0 shares of the HBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, MOISON FRANCK J (Director) acquired 6,470 shares at an average price of $8.59 for $55581.0. The insider now directly holds 49,187 shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): Who are the competitors?

V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -54.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.