Is Invitae Corporation (NVTA) a good stock to buy now?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is -0.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $9.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVTA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -85.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is -14.49% and -15.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.92 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -31.08% off its SMA200. NVTA registered -80.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.14%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.71%, and is -5.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.26% over the week and 10.40% over the month.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $448.11M and $516.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.26% and -80.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-180.40%).

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is a “Underweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invitae Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -633.60% this year.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.04M, and float is at 240.49M with Short Float at 18.13%.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Invitae Corporation (NVTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by George Sean E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that George Sean E sold 11,163 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $2.08 per share for a total of $23210.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Invitae Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that George Sean E (Director) sold a total of 44,816 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $2.04 per share for $91420.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the NVTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, WERNER ROBERT F. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,350 shares at an average price of $3.45 for $4658.0. The insider now directly holds 251,307 shares of Invitae Corporation (NVTA).

Invitae Corporation (NVTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) that is trading -84.83% down over the past 12 months.