Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) is -3.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.35 and a high of $41.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KDP stock was last observed hovering at around $34.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.22% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -15.17% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.55, the stock is -2.13% and -2.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.22 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -6.08% off its SMA200. KDP registered -10.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.37%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.65%, and is -3.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $48.63B and $14.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.28 and Fwd P/E is 17.96. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.60% and -16.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.20% this year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.42B, and float is at 886.21M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Priyadarshi Sudhanshu Shekhar,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Priyadarshi Sudhanshu Shekhar bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $35.59 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Mondelez International, Inc. (Director) sold a total of 30,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $34.42 per share for $1.03 billion. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45.54 million shares of the KDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, Priyadarshi Sudhanshu Shekhar (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP).

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading -4.79% down over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 5.25% higher over the same period.