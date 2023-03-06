Novavax Inc. (NVAX) down -25.19% since start of the year

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is -25.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.64 and a high of $85.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.01% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 23.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.69, the stock is -20.45% and -26.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.17 million and changing 10.97% at the moment leaves the stock -73.78% off its SMA200. NVAX registered -90.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.73%.

The stock witnessed a -31.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.37%, and is -12.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.86% over the week and 7.05% over the month.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has around 1992 employees, a market worth around $597.21M and $1.98B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.81% and -91.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (769.90%).

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.10% this year.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.84M, and float is at 78.14M with Short Float at 41.02%.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YOUNG JAMES F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that YOUNG JAMES F sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $73.58 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62590.0 shares.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.24% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -13.73% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 39.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.