PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is 7.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.39 and a high of $122.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PYPL stock was last observed hovering at around $74.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.19%.

Currently trading at $76.29, the stock is -2.05% and -0.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.02 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -7.27% off its SMA200. PYPL registered -28.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.35%.

The stock witnessed a -7.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.70%, and is 3.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has around 29900 employees, a market worth around $83.84B and $27.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.42 and Fwd P/E is 13.53. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.92% and -37.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.60% this year.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.14B, and float is at 1.12B with Short Float at 1.88%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHULMAN DANIEL H,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that SCHULMAN DANIEL H bought 26,065 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $76.17 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

PayPal Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Scheibe Gabriellesold a total of 150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $94.95 per share for $14242.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8927.0 shares of the PYPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Alford Peggy (EVP, Global Sales) disposed off 21,791 shares at an average price of $97.82 for $2.13 million. The insider now directly holds 18,100 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL).

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -9.32% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -30.23% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -30.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.