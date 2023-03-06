Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is 74.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $32.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $12.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94%.

Currently trading at $13.86, the stock is -1.57% and 16.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.53 million and changing 7.28% at the moment leaves the stock 28.86% off its SMA200. PTON registered -48.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.02%.

The stock witnessed a -15.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.79%, and is 9.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 6.59% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has around 6195 employees, a market worth around $4.47B and $3.05B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -90.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.11% and -56.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 65.90% this year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 341.93M, and float is at 310.65M with Short Float at 12.17%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cotter Jennifer Cunningham,the company’sChief Content Officer. SEC filings show that Cotter Jennifer Cunningham sold 25,428 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $13.06 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27401.0 shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Cortese Thomas (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 18,965 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $13.06 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 413.0 shares of the PTON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, RENDICH ANDREW S (Chief Supply Chain Officer) disposed off 10,137 shares at an average price of $13.08 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 18,944 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -9.32% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -10.86% lower over the same period. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -4.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.