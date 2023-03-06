Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 26.17% Change This Year

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) is 26.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.08 and a high of $11.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.88% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 1.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.86, the stock is 13.92% and 18.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.99 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 38.88% off its SMA200. PR registered 37.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.11%.

The stock witnessed a 11.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.73%, and is 7.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.56% over the week and 5.65% over the month.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has around 218 employees, a market worth around $6.66B and $2.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.04 and Fwd P/E is 6.17. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.46% and -1.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Permian Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 262.00% this year.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 288.54M, and float is at 207.52M with Short Float at 18.98%.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Permian Resources Corporation (PR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garrison Matthew R.,the company’sEVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Garrison Matthew R. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.06 million shares.

Permian Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Garrison Matthew R. (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $11.01 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.11 million shares of the PR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, Garrison Matthew R. (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 1,147,566 shares of Permian Resources Corporation (PR).

Permian Resources Corporation (PR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) that is -24.16% lower over the past 12 months.