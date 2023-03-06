Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) is 6.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.08 and a high of $31.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVMD stock was last observed hovering at around $23.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.05% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.03% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -10.65% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.45, the stock is 0.22% and 0.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.67 million and changing 8.78% at the moment leaves the stock 16.60% off its SMA200. RVMD registered 34.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.18%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.88%, and is 4.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has around 246 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $35.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 80.75% and -18.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.60%).

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.00% this year.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.25M, and float is at 87.20M with Short Float at 8.63%.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelsey Stephen Michael. SEC filings show that Kelsey Stephen Michael sold 1,220 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $22.94 per share for a total of $27986.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Revolution Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Horn Margaret Asold a total of 1,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $22.94 per share for $27985.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61292.0 shares of the RVMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Wang Xiaolin () disposed off 708 shares at an average price of $22.94 for $16241.0. The insider now directly holds 30,527 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD).

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 25.28% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 4.34% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -62.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.