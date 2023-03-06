Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) is -28.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $6.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RUBY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 96.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -33.36% and -39.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.51 million and changing 10.04% at the moment leaves the stock -76.48% off its SMA200. RUBY registered -97.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.16%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -53.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.74%, and is 4.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.63% over the week and 25.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.90% and -97.98% from its 52-week high.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.43M, and float is at 84.40M with Short Float at 1.81%.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Appelhans Dannielle,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Appelhans Dannielle sold 10,385 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $0.13 per share for a total of $1323.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that CAGNONI PABLO J (Director) sold a total of 8,448 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $0.25 per share for $2112.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66082.0 shares of the RUBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Appelhans Dannielle (CEO and President) disposed off 3,878 shares at an average price of $0.25 for $970.0. The insider now directly holds 10,385 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY).

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.24% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -13.73% lower over the same period.