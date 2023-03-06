Samsara Inc. (IOT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) is 56.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $19.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IOT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.6% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.83% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -14.59% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.48, the stock is 23.55% and 41.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.11 million and changing 15.40% at the moment leaves the stock 52.18% off its SMA200. IOT registered 17.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 31.00%.

The stock witnessed a 35.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.41%, and is 21.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) has around 1616 employees, a market worth around $8.76B and $652.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2164.44. Profit margin for the company is -64.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.35% and 0.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.90%).

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Samsara Inc. (IOT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Samsara Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.20% this year.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 516.55M, and float is at 106.67M with Short Float at 7.69%.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Insider Activity

A total of 156 insider transactions have happened at Samsara Inc. (IOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 83 and purchases happening 73 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eltoukhy Adam,the company’s. SEC filings show that Eltoukhy Adam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

Samsara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Biswas Sanjit (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 35,944 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $16.40 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91438.0 shares of the IOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Bicket John () disposed off 35,505 shares at an average price of $16.41 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 27,807 shares of Samsara Inc. (IOT).