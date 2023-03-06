Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) is -9.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.62 and a high of $6.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGMO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $2.85, the stock is -7.60% and -11.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.48 million and changing -3.72% at the moment leaves the stock -31.29% off its SMA200. SGMO registered -51.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.22%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.13%, and is 7.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has around 478 employees, a market worth around $498.69M and $111.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.57% and -55.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.40%).

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.83M, and float is at 138.98M with Short Float at 8.36%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIOGEN INC.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $5.27 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23.65 million shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that BIOGEN INC. (10% Owner) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $5.33 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23.75 million shares of the SGMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Markels John (Director) acquired 6,784 shares at an average price of $3.69 for $25029.0. The insider now directly holds 32,484 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO).

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 30.07% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -7.24% lower over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 29.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.