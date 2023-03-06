These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is 60.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.81 and a high of $384.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSLA stock was last observed hovering at around $190.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.89% off its average median price target of $205.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.19% off the consensus price target high of $320.00 offered by 46 analysts, but current levels are -712.95% lower than the price target low of $24.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $197.79, the stock is -1.30% and 23.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 153.57 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock -10.45% off its SMA200. TSLA registered -32.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.24%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.59%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 5.35% over the month.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has around 127855 employees, a market worth around $604.03B and $81.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.56 and Fwd P/E is 35.91. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.27% and -48.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is a “Overweight”. 46 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tesla Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.70% this year.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.16B, and float is at 2.64B with Short Float at 3.11%.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 85 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baglino Andrew D,the company’sSVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. SEC filings show that Baglino Andrew D sold 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $202.00 per share for a total of $2.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64259.0 shares.

Tesla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Kirkhorn Zachary (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $193.00 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the TSLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Baglino Andrew D (SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng.) disposed off 10,500 shares at an average price of $162.50 for $1.71 million. The insider now directly holds 64,259 shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA).