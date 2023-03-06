These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is -4.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.71 and a high of $60.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VFC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.89% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -31.3% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.26, the stock is -2.06% and -6.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.92 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -28.01% off its SMA200. VFC registered -54.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.37.

The stock witnessed a -17.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.99%, and is 8.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $10.22B and $11.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.66 and Fwd P/E is 11.83. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.73% and -56.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for V.F. Corporation (VFC) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

V.F. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 242.40% this year.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 387.74M, and float is at 387.27M with Short Float at 6.17%.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at V.F. Corporation (VFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHUGG JULIANA L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CHUGG JULIANA L bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $26.69 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

V.F. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Dorer Benno O (Interim President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $28.50 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the VFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL (Director) acquired 17,500 shares at an average price of $28.04 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 28,655 shares of V.F. Corporation (VFC).

V.F. Corporation (VFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -10.86% down over the past 12 months. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -4.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.75% from the last report on Jan 12, 2023 to stand at a total of 16.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.47.