Things appear to be looking up for Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is 4.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.65 and a high of $62.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLB stock was last observed hovering at around $55.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.35% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -16.65% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.99, the stock is 3.03% and 2.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.73 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 23.33% off its SMA200. SLB registered 42.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.76%.

The stock witnessed a 0.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.61%, and is 3.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has around 99000 employees, a market worth around $78.54B and $28.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.40 and Fwd P/E is 15.03. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.68% and -10.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is a “Buy”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schlumberger Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.70% this year.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.42B, and float is at 1.42B with Short Float at 1.31%.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Schlumberger Limited (SLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rennick Gavin,the company’sPresident New Energy. SEC filings show that Rennick Gavin sold 17,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $57.12 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77479.0 shares.

Schlumberger Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Sonthalia Rajeev (Pres Digital & Integration) sold a total of 24,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $56.52 per share for $1.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30228.0 shares of the SLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, Merad Abdellah (EVP, Core Services & Equipment) disposed off 70,000 shares at an average price of $57.20 for $4.0 million. The insider now directly holds 204,357 shares of Schlumberger Limited (SLB).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is trading 6.22% up over the past 12 months and Halliburton Company (HAL) that is 18.10% higher over the same period. NOV Inc. (NOV) is 36.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.