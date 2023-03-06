V Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Visa Inc. (V) Now

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is 7.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $174.60 and a high of $234.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The V stock was last observed hovering at around $219.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.71%.

Currently trading at $223.77, the stock is -0.61% and 1.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.97 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 8.17% off its SMA200. V registered 7.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.61%.

The stock witnessed a -3.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.12%, and is 1.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

Visa Inc. (V) has around 26500 employees, a market worth around $450.87B and $30.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.27 and Fwd P/E is 23.14. Profit margin for the company is 49.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.16% and -4.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.10%).

Visa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.50% this year.

Visa Inc. (V) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 1.61B with Short Float at 2.05%.

Visa Inc. (V) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Visa Inc. (V) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROTTENBERG JULIE B,the company’sGENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that ROTTENBERG JULIE B sold 13,394 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $219.00 per share for a total of $2.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4583.0 shares.

Visa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Taneja Rajat (PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY) sold a total of 61,721 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $229.92 per share for $14.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the V stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, MCINERNEY RYAN (PRESIDENT) disposed off 58,197 shares at an average price of $62.47 for $3.64 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Visa Inc. (V).

Visa Inc. (V): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 3.14% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -20.85% lower over the same period. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is 5.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.