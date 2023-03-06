Why should you keep an eye on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) is 118.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $4.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOTU stock was last observed hovering at around $4.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77%.

Currently trading at $5.16, the stock is 44.38% and 45.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.71 million and changing 17.54% at the moment leaves the stock 161.01% off its SMA200. GOTU registered 220.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 193.18%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 300.00%, and is 56.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.60% over the week and 11.34% over the month.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has around 9015 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $454.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.31 and Fwd P/E is 27.16. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 706.00% and 14.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.40% this year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.13M, and float is at 251.24M with Short Float at 4.38%.