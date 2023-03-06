Why The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is -7.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.35 and a high of $93.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCHW stock was last observed hovering at around $76.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32%.

Currently trading at $77.41, the stock is -2.53% and -3.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.85 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 5.42% off its SMA200. SCHW registered -5.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.11%.

The stock witnessed a -1.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.22%, and is -3.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has around 35300 employees, a market worth around $140.18B and $22.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.09 and Fwd P/E is 14.13. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.43% and -16.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.00% this year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.86B, and float is at 1.69B with Short Float at 0.63%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murtagh Nigel J,the company’sMD, Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Murtagh Nigel J sold 10,796 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $80.23 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57322.0 shares.

The Charles Schwab Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Ruffel Charles A. (Director) sold a total of 5,176 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $80.88 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12073.0 shares of the SCHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Schwab Charles R. (Co-Chairman) disposed off 28,775 shares at an average price of $80.65 for $2.32 million. The insider now directly holds 59,911,309 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW).

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blackstone Inc. (BX) that is trading -29.66% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is 11.26% higher over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -5.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.