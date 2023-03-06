Why The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is -6.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.01 and a high of $67.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KO stock was last observed hovering at around $59.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.81% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 4.13% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.44, the stock is -0.61% and -2.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.09 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -3.04% off its SMA200. KO registered -4.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.68%.

The stock witnessed a -3.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.56%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.15% over the week and 1.29% over the month.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has around 82500 employees, a market worth around $258.39B and $43.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.10 and Fwd P/E is 21.21. Profit margin for the company is 22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.04% and -11.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Coca-Cola Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.33B, and float is at 4.30B with Short Float at 0.56%.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by QUAN NANCY,the company’sSVP & Chief Technical Officer. SEC filings show that QUAN NANCY sold 74,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $58.71 per share for a total of $4.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

The Coca-Cola Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Quincey James (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 34,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $60.32 per share for $2.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the KO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, SMITH BRIAN JOHN (Senior Executive) disposed off 126,972 shares at an average price of $62.07 for $7.88 million. The insider now directly holds 116,168 shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO).

The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is trading 5.25% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 12.70% higher over the same period. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 1.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.