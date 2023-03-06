Will Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is 3.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.98 and a high of $48.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSX stock was last observed hovering at around $47.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57%.

Currently trading at $47.82, the stock is 1.30% and 2.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.88 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 13.31% off its SMA200. BSX registered 8.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.63%.

The stock witnessed a 0.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.63%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $67.79B and $12.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 107.22 and Fwd P/E is 22.24. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.71% and -2.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 0.68%.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brennan Daniel J.,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Brennan Daniel J. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $46.66 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Boston Scientific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Brennan Daniel J. (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 75,610 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $46.64 per share for $3.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the BSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Monson Jonathan (SVP, Global Controller and CAO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $46.66 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 34,868 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -13.22% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -21.59% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 1.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.