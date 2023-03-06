Will CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is 40.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $5.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.32% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -20.64% lower than the price target low of $4.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.67, the stock is 9.44% and 16.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.15 million and changing 4.42% at the moment leaves the stock 34.62% off its SMA200. CX registered 11.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.60%.

The stock witnessed a 2.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.07%, and is 16.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has around 43864 employees, a market worth around $8.20B and $15.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.37 and Fwd P/E is 9.78. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.19% and 0.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.80% this year.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.45B, and float is at 461.45M with Short Float at 1.53%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRH plc (CRH) that is trading 16.56% up over the past 12 months and Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) that is 2.37% higher over the same period.