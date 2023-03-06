Will Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) is 17.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLOV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 5.22% higher than the price target low of $1.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is -8.65% and -4.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.96 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -42.36% off its SMA200. CLOV registered -59.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.24%.

The stock witnessed a -18.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.79%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.99% over the week and 7.42% over the month.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has around 656 employees, a market worth around $521.00M and $3.48B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.73% and -72.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-100.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.15M, and float is at 346.34M with Short Float at 8.49%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHAPIRO LEE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SHAPIRO LEE bought 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $3.10 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.