Will Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) is -23.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $4.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MULN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is -30.12% and -29.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 141.25 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -63.16% off its SMA200. MULN registered -77.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.17%.

The stock witnessed a -37.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.00%, and is -5.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.83% over the week and 11.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 21.67% and -94.76% from its 52-week high.

Mullen Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.20% this year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 1.57B with Short Float at 10.61%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Michery David,the company’sCEO, President. SEC filings show that Michery David sold 14,937,660 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $0.32 per share for a total of $4.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113.67 million shares.

Mullen Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that PUCKETT KENT (Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $0.33 per share for $33000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MULN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Michery David (CEO, President) disposed off 750,000 shares at an average price of $0.40 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 15,843,789 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN).

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading -6.36% down over the past 12 months.