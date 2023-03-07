Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) is -55.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.84 and a high of $18.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACRS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.71% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.86% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 35.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.07, the stock is -46.11% and -52.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.69 million and changing -44.68% at the moment leaves the stock -54.11% off its SMA200. ACRS registered -54.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.94%.

The stock witnessed a -50.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.42%, and is -41.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.95% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $465.63M and $29.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -28.15% and -62.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.70M, and float is at 60.26M with Short Float at 5.03%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walker Neal,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Walker Neal sold 30,240 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $12.63 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.27 million shares.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Monahan Joseph (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 16,037 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $12.63 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ACRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Balthaser Kevin (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 894 shares at an average price of $12.63 for $11290.0. The insider now directly holds 5,256 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -44.27% lower over the past 12 months.