Analysts suggest Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) could spike 15.43% in a year

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) is 5.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.72 and a high of $72.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RBA stock was last observed hovering at around $59.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.85% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.43% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -1.48% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.89, the stock is -1.68% and 1.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.38 million and changing 3.13% at the moment leaves the stock -2.19% off its SMA200. RBA registered 7.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.23%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.22%, and is -0.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $6.81B and $1.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.29 and Fwd P/E is 22.22. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.98% and -16.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 109.60% this year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.88M, and float is at 110.78M with Short Float at 12.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Watt Darren Jeffrey,the company’sGen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary. SEC filings show that Watt Darren Jeffrey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $61.69 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that JETER JAMES J (Chief Customer Advoc. Officer) sold a total of 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $61.73 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20764.0 shares of the RBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, ACKLEY MATTHEW (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $58.00 for $87000.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA).

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) that is trading 7.42% up over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is -15.23% lower over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -17.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.