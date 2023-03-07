Analysts suggest TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) could spike 91.9% in a year

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) is 62.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $3.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCRR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.9% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 19.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is 28.78% and 33.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.8 million and changing 33.88% at the moment leaves the stock -19.42% off its SMA200. TCRR registered -35.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.72%.

The stock witnessed a 17.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.50%, and is 38.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.78% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 97.32% and -58.25% from its 52-week high.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.70% this year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.62M, and float is at 38.34M with Short Float at 2.35%.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Menzel Garry E,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Menzel Garry E sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $1.06 per share for a total of $11682.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Cardama Alfonso Quintas (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 4,752 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $1.06 per share for $5042.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the TCRR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Olagunju Peter (Chief Technical Officer) disposed off 1,659 shares at an average price of $1.06 for $1767.0. The insider now directly holds 24,092 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR).