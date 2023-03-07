Are we looking at the next big move in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is 8.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.90 and a high of $28.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPD stock was last observed hovering at around $26.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $26.23, the stock is 0.68% and 2.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 2.87% off its SMA200. EPD registered 4.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.23%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.72%, and is 1.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.37% over the month.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $56.72B and $58.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.60 and Fwd P/E is 9.84. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.54% and -8.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.60% this year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.17B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 0.88%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARTH CARIN MARCY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BARTH CARIN MARCY bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $23.99 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75776.0 shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that TEAGUE AJ (Co-Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 3,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $24.09 per share for $87921.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.34 million shares of the EPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, TEAGUE AJ (Co-Chief Executive Officer) acquired 21,150 shares at an average price of $23.60 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 2,335,225 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading 23.83% up over the past 12 months and The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) that is -6.40% lower over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 22.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.