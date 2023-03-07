ASTS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Now

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is 44.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $14.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASTS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.19% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 53.47% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.98, the stock is 14.22% and 31.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing 11.86% at the moment leaves the stock -0.23% off its SMA200. ASTS registered -1.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.93%.

The stock witnessed a 18.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.39%, and is 10.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.17% over the week and 8.08% over the month.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has around 386 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $20.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 96.62% and -51.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-82.70%).

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.50% this year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.01M, and float is at 60.57M with Short Float at 23.17%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cisneros Adriana,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cisneros Adriana bought 36,364 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39764.0 shares.