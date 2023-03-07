Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is 25.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.74 and a high of $95.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALV stock was last observed hovering at around $95.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06%.

Currently trading at $96.14, the stock is 5.27% and 12.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 20.11% off its SMA200. ALV registered 19.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.20%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.66%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) has around 69100 employees, a market worth around $8.13B and $8.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.81 and Fwd P/E is 9.96. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.24% and 1.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.80M, and float is at 85.99M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Autoliv Inc. (ALV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bratt Mikael. SEC filings show that Bratt Mikael sold 1,154 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $90.17 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13321.0 shares.

Autoliv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Oldorff Frithjof (President, Autoliv Europe) sold a total of 392 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $90.17 per share for $35347.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4613.0 shares of the ALV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Swahn Christian () disposed off 304 shares at an average price of $90.17 for $27412.0. The insider now directly holds 1,724 shares of Autoliv Inc. (ALV).

Autoliv Inc. (ALV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading -20.42% down over the past 12 months and Visteon Corporation (VC) that is 47.65% higher over the same period. Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is -3.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.