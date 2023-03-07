BLNK Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Now

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is -18.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.38 and a high of $29.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLNK stock was last observed hovering at around $9.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $8.89, the stock is -15.21% and -23.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing -4.41% at the moment leaves the stock -43.84% off its SMA200. BLNK registered -62.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.86%.

The stock witnessed a -40.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.39%, and is -1.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.54% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $510.37M and $61.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.09% and -70.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.60%).

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.40% this year.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.63M, and float is at 41.25M with Short Float at 27.03%.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FARKAS MICHAEL D,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 143,634 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $10.81 per share for a total of $1.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.88 million shares.

Blink Charging Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that LEVINE JACK (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $10.22 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the BLNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 27, Hillo Aviv (General Counsel) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $18.45 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 105,026 shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is 13.42% higher over the past 12 months.