Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) is -54.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $2.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BSFC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -19.28% and -46.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 5.26% at the moment leaves the stock -79.74% off its SMA200. BSFC registered -89.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.21%.

The stock witnessed a -57.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.49%, and is 10.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.16% over the week and 14.40% over the month.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $5.37M and $12.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.00% and -93.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.40% this year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.17M, and float is at 9.86M with Short Float at 3.88%.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Guzy Jeffrey J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Guzy Jeffrey J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $0.97 per share for a total of $970.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33409.0 shares.

Blue Star Foods Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that Ringstad Trond K. (Director) bought a total of 4,095 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $0.96 per share for $3950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20306.0 shares of the BSFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, Ringstad Trond K. (Director) acquired 1,104 shares at an average price of $0.91 for $1000.0. The insider now directly holds 16,211 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC).