Check out this: PPL Corporation (PPL) could be on the verge of a big rally

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is -5.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.47 and a high of $31.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PPL stock was last observed hovering at around $27.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.18% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 8.4% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.48, the stock is -2.12% and -5.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.77 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -2.92% off its SMA200. PPL registered 5.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.15%.

The stock witnessed a -6.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.18%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

PPL Corporation (PPL) has around 6527 employees, a market worth around $20.04B and $7.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.36 and Fwd P/E is 16.07. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.11% and -13.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

PPL Corporation (PPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PPL Corporation (PPL) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 736.37M, and float is at 735.50M with Short Float at 1.18%.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at PPL Corporation (PPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bonenberger David J,the company’sPresident of a PPL Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Bonenberger David J sold 719 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $26.13 per share for a total of $18787.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34606.0 shares.

PPL Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Bonenberger David J (President of a PPL Subsidiary) sold a total of 29,080 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34606.0 shares of the PPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Raymond Stephanie R (President of a PPL Subsidiary) disposed off 18,580 shares at an average price of $29.31 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 23,182 shares of PPL Corporation (PPL).

PPL Corporation (PPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -5.57% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -1.76% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -30.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.