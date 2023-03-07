Check out this: Synchrony Financial (SYF) could be on the verge of a big rally

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is 8.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.22 and a high of $41.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYF stock was last observed hovering at around $36.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77%.

Currently trading at $35.61, the stock is -1.39% and 2.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.55 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 6.22% off its SMA200. SYF registered -8.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.11%.

The stock witnessed a -5.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.92%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has around 18500 employees, a market worth around $15.29B and $17.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.83 and Fwd P/E is 6.62. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.85% and -14.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.90%).

Synchrony Financial is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.20% this year.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 445.30M, and float is at 435.79M with Short Float at 3.43%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schaller Bart,the company’s. SEC filings show that Schaller Bart sold 11,071 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $36.25 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71664.0 shares.

Synchrony Financial disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Juel Carol () sold a total of 4,490 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $36.16 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74443.0 shares of the SYF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Wenzel Brian J. Sr. () disposed off 70,434 shares at an average price of $35.48 for $2.5 million. The insider now directly holds 93,371 shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Synchrony Financial (SYF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -7.46% down over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is 3.28% higher over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is 9.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.