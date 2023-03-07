Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is 3.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.65 and a high of $50.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFG stock was last observed hovering at around $40.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.47% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -7.29% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.77, the stock is -4.40% and -2.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 4.81% off its SMA200. CFG registered -18.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.30%.

The stock witnessed a -8.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.88%, and is -2.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has around 18889 employees, a market worth around $19.43B and $7.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.96 and Fwd P/E is 7.89. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.85% and -19.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.50% this year.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 493.49M, and float is at 482.31M with Short Float at 2.46%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cummings Kevin,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cummings Kevin sold 90,689 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $43.00 per share for a total of $3.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Cummings Kevin (Director) sold a total of 81,151 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $44.40 per share for $3.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the CFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Lillis Terrance (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $41.31 for $41310.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG).

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -9.00% down over the past 12 months and Citigroup Inc. (C) that is -9.44% lower over the same period. UBS Group AG (UBS) is 31.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.