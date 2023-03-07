Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) on Track to Reach $40.00 in a Year

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is -7.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.06 and a high of $41.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAG stock was last observed hovering at around $35.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.19% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -2.6% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.91, the stock is -0.98% and -4.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.82 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 1.61% off its SMA200. CAG registered 3.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.69%.

The stock witnessed a -0.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.08%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $17.12B and $12.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.38 and Fwd P/E is 12.79. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.46% and -13.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.80% this year.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 479.40M, and float is at 471.64M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wise Robert G,the company’sSVP, Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Wise Robert G sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $40.90 per share for a total of $2.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22717.0 shares.

Conagra Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that Bartell Carey (EVP, GC and Corp. Secretary) sold a total of 6,408 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $34.50 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CAG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, McGough Thomas M (EVP & Co-COO) disposed off 21,405 shares at an average price of $35.40 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 104,859 shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG).

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is 1.19% higher over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -2.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.