Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) is 16.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.48 and a high of $44.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFLT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.31% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -35.84% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.81, the stock is 1.50% and 11.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 7.09% off its SMA200. CFLT registered -33.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.23%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.65%, and is 7.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has around 2761 employees, a market worth around $6.83B and $585.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 353.56. Profit margin for the company is -77.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.59% and -42.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.30%).

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.10% this year.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.80M, and float is at 146.66M with Short Float at 13.11%.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Insider Activity

A total of 136 insider transactions have happened at Confluent Inc. (CFLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 67 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tomlinson Steffan,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Tomlinson Steffan sold 5,122 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $23.20 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Confluent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Verbowski Chad (SVP of Engineering) sold a total of 6,157 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $24.35 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the CFLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Liu Ying Christina (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 844 shares at an average price of $24.35 for $20551.0. The insider now directly holds 38,933 shares of Confluent Inc. (CFLT).