DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 21.81% Change This Year

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is 21.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.22 and a high of $32.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DV stock was last observed hovering at around $27.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96%.

Currently trading at $26.75, the stock is -1.97% and 6.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.69 million and changing -3.46% at the moment leaves the stock 5.56% off its SMA200. DV registered 2.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.44%.

The stock witnessed a -4.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.51%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has around 348 employees, a market worth around $4.34B and $452.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 105.73 and Fwd P/E is 52.55. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.34% and -17.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.60% this year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.99M, and float is at 163.21M with Short Float at 3.46%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eddleman Julie,the company’sGlobal Chief Comm. Officer. SEC filings show that Eddleman Julie sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $26.93 per share for a total of $8079.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Allais Nicola T (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,907 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $27.81 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54092.0 shares of the DV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Allais Nicola T (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,607 shares at an average price of $27.54 for $44254.0. The insider now directly holds 54,092 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV).