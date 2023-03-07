Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is -6.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.76 and a high of $116.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DUK stock was last observed hovering at around $95.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $95.98, the stock is -1.84% and -4.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -6.25% off its SMA200. DUK registered -6.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.29%.

The stock witnessed a -5.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.32%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has around 27859 employees, a market worth around $72.66B and $28.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.62 and Fwd P/E is 16.05. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.59% and -17.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duke Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.70% this year.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 770.00M, and float is at 769.27M with Short Float at 1.03%.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Renjel Louis E.,the company’sSVP, External Affairs & Comm. SEC filings show that Renjel Louis E. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $99.90 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9967.0 shares.

Duke Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that YOUNG STEVEN K (EVP & CCO) sold a total of 415 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $100.84 per share for $41849.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the DUK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Jamil Dhiaa M. (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 900 shares at an average price of $95.01 for $85510.0. The insider now directly holds 58,057 shares of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -5.57% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -1.76% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -30.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.