Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) – The 76.0% Upside Potential Remains

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) is 97.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 28.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.44, the stock is 55.02% and 63.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.71 million and changing 41.87% at the moment leaves the stock 19.37% off its SMA200. ENTX registered -33.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.67%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 51.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 114.89%, and is 69.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.65% over the week and 10.28% over the month.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $43.69M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 204.96% and -52.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.80%).

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entera Bio Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.81M, and float is at 21.68M with Short Float at 0.14%.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LIEBERMAN GERALD M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LIEBERMAN GERALD M bought 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $0.57 per share for a total of $19380.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Entera Bio Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Yaacov-Garbeli Dana (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 26,580 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $0.54 per share for $14247.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56580.0 shares of the ENTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, LIEBERMAN GERALD M (Director) acquired 16,000 shares at an average price of $0.57 for $9080.0. The insider now directly holds 6,200 shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX).