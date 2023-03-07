Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:HIMS Stock Is Going Next

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) is 57.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $12.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIMS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $10.07, the stock is 5.35% and 25.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 64.95% off its SMA200. HIMS registered 105.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.12%.

The stock witnessed a 21.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.84%, and is 4.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has around 651 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $444.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 270.22% and -16.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 44.30% this year.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.16M, and float is at 156.55M with Short Float at 11.51%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bard Alex,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bard Alex sold 2,319,109 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $10.78 per share for a total of $25.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Maltz Jules A. (10% Owner) sold a total of 36,820 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $10.10 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HIMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Bard Alex (Director) disposed off 500,000 shares at an average price of $11.55 for $5.78 million. The insider now directly holds 296,878 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS).