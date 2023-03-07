Is Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) a good stock to buy now?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) is -2.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $7.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.08, the stock is -4.13% and -2.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.32 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -54.61% off its SMA200. JNCE registered -84.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.81%.

The stock witnessed a -10.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.12%, and is -6.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.09% over the week and 9.09% over the month.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) has around 137 employees, a market worth around $58.37M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 87.08% and -86.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.10% this year.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.69M, and float is at 41.32M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MURRAY RICHARD /CA/,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that MURRAY RICHARD /CA/ sold 24,879 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $1.12 per share for a total of $27864.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Cole Hugh M (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 9,182 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $1.12 per share for $10284.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the JNCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Drapkin Kimberlee C (CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 7,781 shares at an average price of $1.12 for $8715.0. The insider now directly holds 66,018 shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 44.01% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -14.05% lower over the same period.