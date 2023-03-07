LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) is 7.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.36 and a high of $59.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LKQ stock was last observed hovering at around $58.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79%.

Currently trading at $57.54, the stock is 0.69% and 1.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 8.41% off its SMA200. LKQ registered 22.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.79%.

The stock witnessed a -2.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.47%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $15.34B and $12.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.07 and Fwd P/E is 13.15. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.84% and -3.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.30% this year.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 267.80M, and float is at 265.88M with Short Float at 1.39%.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at LKQ Corporation (LKQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ValueAct Holdings, L.P.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold 425,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $57.83 per share for a total of $24.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

LKQ Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) sold a total of 475,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $58.11 per share for $27.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the LKQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) disposed off 450,000 shares at an average price of $57.94 for $26.07 million. The insider now directly holds 1,102,751 shares of LKQ Corporation (LKQ).

LKQ Corporation (LKQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mistras Group Inc. (MG) that is trading -21.67% down over the past 12 months and Genuine Parts Company (GPC) that is 40.20% higher over the same period. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -42.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.