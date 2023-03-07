NIKE Inc. (NKE) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is 2.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.22 and a high of $139.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NKE stock was last observed hovering at around $120.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77%.

Currently trading at $120.17, the stock is -1.88% and -2.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.18 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 9.58% off its SMA200. NKE registered -10.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.85%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.15%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has around 79100 employees, a market worth around $184.24B and $49.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.94 and Fwd P/E is 30.22. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.16% and -14.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

NIKE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.24B with Short Float at 0.96%.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at NIKE Inc. (NKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Henry Peter B.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Henry Peter B. bought 557 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $125.45 per share for a total of $69876.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4062.0 shares.

NIKE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Matheson Monique S. (EVP: CHRO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $124.00 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60213.0 shares of the NKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Matheson Monique S. (EVP: CHRO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $115.83 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 60,213 shares of NIKE Inc. (NKE).

NIKE Inc. (NKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is -55.78% lower over the past 12 months.