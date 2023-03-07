Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) up 12.25% since start of the year

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is 12.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.54 and a high of $26.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.32% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -25.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.03, the stock is -2.46% and 1.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.4 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -11.05% off its SMA200. PEB registered -31.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.05%.

The stock witnessed a -12.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.51%, and is 2.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $1.39B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.86% and -42.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.10% this year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.10M, and float is at 125.08M with Short Float at 10.87%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BORTZ JON E,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that BORTZ JON E bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $14.30 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.03 million shares.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that BORTZ JON E (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $14.54 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the PEB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Miller Phillip M. (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $14.61 for $58440.0. The insider now directly holds 15,953 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB).

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) that is trading -5.17% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is -2.41% lower over the same period. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is 1.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.