Positives for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) as stock gains in recent trading

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) is -10.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.69 and a high of $20.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTEN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.85% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 2.45% higher than the price target low of $15.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.12, the stock is 3.03% and -4.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.0 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -4.00% off its SMA200. PTEN registered 4.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.88%.

The stock witnessed a -5.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.25%, and is 8.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $2.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.60 and Fwd P/E is 6.59. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.44% and -26.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.47M, and float is at 212.46M with Short Float at 7.78%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holcomb James Michael,the company’sPresident-Drilling Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $18.65 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Holcomb James Michael (President-Drilling Subsidiary) sold a total of 16,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $16.01 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the PTEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Holcomb James Michael (President-Drilling Subsidiary) disposed off 8,333 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 348,109 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading 20.65% up over the past 12 months and Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) that is 2.71% higher over the same period. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is 101.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.