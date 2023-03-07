Positives for Unisys Corporation (UIS) as stock gains in recent trading

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is -18.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.93 and a high of $23.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UIS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69%.

Currently trading at $4.19, the stock is -21.86% and -20.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.73 million and changing -14.14% at the moment leaves the stock -49.82% off its SMA200. UIS registered -80.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.75%.

The stock witnessed a -28.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is -11.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.12% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $283.41M and $1.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.64. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.62% and -81.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.79M, and float is at 65.82M with Short Float at 2.99%.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Unisys Corporation (UIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROBERTS LEE D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ROBERTS LEE D bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $4.37 per share for a total of $87400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Unisys Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Thomson Michael M (Executive VP and CFO) sold a total of 10,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $21.11 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45296.0 shares of the UIS stock.

Unisys Corporation (UIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -9.13% down over the past 12 months and WidePoint Corporation (WYY) that is -49.15% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 14.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.