PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 33.99% Upside

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is 20.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.03 and a high of $60.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PHM stock was last observed hovering at around $55.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.99% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -1.46% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.79, the stock is -1.08% and 5.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 23.45% off its SMA200. PHM registered 11.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.08%.

The stock witnessed a -9.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.35%, and is 2.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has around 6524 employees, a market worth around $12.16B and $16.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.89 and Fwd P/E is 7.70. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.40% and -10.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PulteGroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 227.12M, and float is at 223.34M with Short Float at 3.51%.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sheldon Todd N,the company’sEVP, Gen Counsel, Corp Sec’y. SEC filings show that Sheldon Todd N sold 15,998 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $53.83 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82339.0 shares.

PulteGroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Chadwick John J. (Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr) sold a total of 29,817 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $56.63 per share for $1.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87428.0 shares of the PHM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, O’Meara Brien P. (Vice President & Controller) disposed off 4,924 shares at an average price of $60.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 17,308 shares of PulteGroup Inc. (PHM).

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) that is trading 10.02% up over the past 12 months and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is 5.72% higher over the same period. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is -19.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.