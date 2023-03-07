Realty Income Corporation (O) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is 1.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.50 and a high of $75.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The O stock was last observed hovering at around $64.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $64.30, the stock is -2.38% and -2.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -2.46% off its SMA200. O registered -3.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.06%.

The stock witnessed a -5.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.37%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

Realty Income Corporation (O) has around 391 employees, a market worth around $42.21B and $3.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.28 and Fwd P/E is 41.56. Profit margin for the company is 26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.86% and -14.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Realty Income Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 633.67M, and float is at 626.41M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Realty Income Corporation (O) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Abraham Neil. SEC filings show that Abraham Neil sold 26,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $65.34 per share for a total of $1.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41630.0 shares.

Realty Income Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Chapman A. Larry (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $67.97 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10090.0 shares of the O stock.

Realty Income Corporation (O): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is trading -14.24% down over the past 12 months and Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is -5.88% lower over the same period. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is -10.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.