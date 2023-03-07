ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) is 7.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $1.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RWLK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is 3.22% and 1.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing 8.25% at the moment leaves the stock -9.99% off its SMA200. RWLK registered -23.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.86%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.26%, and is 13.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.96% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $48.93M and $5.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.60% and -32.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.68M, and float is at 54.07M with Short Float at 1.98%.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lind Global Fund II LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Lind Global Fund II LP bought 25,661 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $20272.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.91 million shares.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Lind Global Fund II LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 50,083 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $0.75 per share for $37562.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.9 million shares of the RWLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Lind Global Fund II LP (10% Owner) acquired 400 shares at an average price of $0.71 for $284.0. The insider now directly holds 4,874,713 shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK).

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 13.19% up over the past 12 months.