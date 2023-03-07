Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) is -8.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.90 and a high of $14.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14%.

Currently trading at $10.78, the stock is -11.91% and -10.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing -9.56% at the moment leaves the stock -0.00% off its SMA200. SRG registered -5.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.85%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.41%, and is -10.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $604.00M and $112.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -87.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.00% and -25.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 72.80% this year.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.36M, and float is at 36.44M with Short Float at 23.28%.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 120,462 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $12.60 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.08 million shares.

Seritage Growth Properties disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold a total of 283,291 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $12.53 per share for $3.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.2 million shares of the SRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) disposed off 1,200 shares at an average price of $12.30 for $14763.0. The insider now directly holds 15,483,291 shares of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -3.48% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -30.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.