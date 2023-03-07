Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) up 131.87% since start of the year

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) is 131.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $0.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SESN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 1.67% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is 140.99% and 138.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.77 million and changing 129.12% at the moment leaves the stock 130.81% off its SMA200. SESN registered 138.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 104.88%.

The stock witnessed a 140.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 156.95%, and is 142.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $112.95M and $40.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 287.19% and 46.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sesen Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.78M, and float is at 187.20M with Short Float at 1.13%.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cannell Thomas R,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Cannell Thomas R sold 487,487 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $0.59 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Sesen Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Forbes Monica (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 345,849 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $0.59 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the SESN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Sullivan Mark (General Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 219,218 shares at an average price of $0.59 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 198,716 shares of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN).